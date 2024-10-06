From bayou to barbecue: Mudbug Cajun Po' Boys brings taste of Louisiana to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can't find a po'boy at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but you can find one at Mudbug Cajun Po' Boys in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It reminds people of grandma's cooking," Chris Jones said.

With the Saints coming to town Monday night, Chris and Heather Jones, owners of Mudbug Cajun Po' Boys, said they know what it feels like to miss food that reminds you of home.

Chris and Heather grew up in the South — Heather in Mississippi and Chris in Shreveport, Louisiana.

But now that they live in the home of the Chiefs, they’re bringing traditional Cajun with a touch of Kansas City to the table.

“A lot of culinary creativeness in our menu," Chris Jones said, referring to the pulled pork po'boy on the menu.

Of course, Heather said they still serve the classics.

“Our jambalaya is real good, our gumbo is real good; we serve it all,” she said.

However, many would be surprised where the couple's football loyalties lie.

“Living in Mississippi, we didn't have a professional team. So, of course, we were fans of the Saints," Heather Jones said. "For him, being from Louisiana, he's a Saints fan. But we live here in Kansas City, so we’re Chiefs fans. It's like a dual citizenship."

Chris said Chiefs Kingdom is one of the reasons he converted as a fan.

“Here in Kansas City, I've much enjoyed the community and how riled up they get about the Chiefs," Chris Jones said.

Come Monday night, Chris and Heather said they know who they'll be cheering for.

“We are here for the Chiefs,” Heather Jones said.

Mudbug Cajun Po' Boys is located at 3524 NE Vivion Rd., Kansas City, Missouri, 64119.

