From stairlift to wheelchair ramp, Northland woman shares impact senior tax levies have had on her life

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Jackson County voters passed a senior services tax levy in November, but counties like Platte County and Clay County have already had them and say they’re seeing the positive impact.

Leona Moorman has received services and resources from both Rebuilding Together Kansas City and the Northland Shepherd Center like a stairlift, grab bars in the bathroom and basement, a wheelchair ramp and volunteers like Pat Slusher.

"It’s just a gift," Slusher said. "I probably get more out of it than I give."

He volunteers with the Shepherd Center and helped install a grab bar in Moorman’s basement and a garage door opener outside.

"Pat has been a blessing," Moorman said.

After 92 years, that’s how she describes most things.

With her cheery demeanor and wide smile, you’d never guess that she’s learned to maneuver life with so much loss.

For instance, she lost her husband in 1997 and her leg after having blood clots.

"The doctor just looked at me and said, 'It's either your life or your leg.'" Moorman said.

She chose life, and she’s living it to the fullest.

"Us senior citizens, we need someone to turn to," Moorman said.

It's why she's encouraging other seniors to seek out the services like the ones she's benefiting from.

"Reach out to people, and they will reach out to you," Moorman said.

Now that Jackson County passed the tax levy, the following will be true:



It’s $0.05 per $100 of assessed value, or about $24 on a $250,000 home;

Project to raise $8 million a year to fund senior services in the country;

Here’s a map: https://www.moalso.org/senior-levy-counties

To get connected with the Northland Shepherd Center, call 816-452-4536 or visit their website.

To get connected with Rebuilding Together Kansas City, you can call 816-781-8985 or visit their website.

