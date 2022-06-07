Frontier to add nonstop from KCI to Las Vegas in August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frontier Airlines will launch a new daily nonstop flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas in August.

The “ultra-low fare carrier” announced Tuesday that new service from Kansas City International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas will begin Aug. 9 in a news release.

“Frontier is delighted to add Las Vegas to our roster of nonstop destinations from Kansas City,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “Not only do consumers in the greater Kansas City area now have a new low-fare option to travel to the Entertainment Capital of the U.S., but we also offer a number of connecting destinations from LAS to cities across the U.S. and Mexico.”

The introductory one-way fare price will be $89.

“Las Vegas is a popular destination for travelers in the Kansas City region,” said Pat Klein, Kansas City Director of Aviation. “We thank Frontier Airlines for giving travelers more options to get to Las Vegas from Kansas City International Airport.”

