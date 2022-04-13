Frost advisory, freeze warning posted for parts of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The temperatures around Kansas City Thursday afternoon in the upper 50s and lower 60s aren’t going to be the problem.

It’ll be the temperatures in the morning.

The National Weather Service has placed several Kansas City-area counties in a Freeze Warning for Thursday morning. Areas include Leavenworth and Wyandotte Counties in Kansas, and Platte, Buchanan and Clinton Counties in Missouri.

The KSHB 41 Weather team says clearing skies tonight will help temperatures tumble into the low 30s and upper 20s in spots.

In addition to slightly warmer temps Thursday afternoon, highs on Friday should get into the 60s.

—