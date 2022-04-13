Watch
Kansas City area thunderstorms bring much cooler air with lingering showers Wednesday

and last updated 2022-04-13 06:21:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Thunderstorms clear early this morning with lingering rain possible into the afternoon
  • Much colder air settles in today with daytime temperatures in the 40s
  • Another shot of chilly air over the weekend will keep Easter Sunday near 50°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder with a chance of scattered rain showers through the afternoon. Can't completely rule out a snowflake. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 48°

Tonight: Clearing sky and dropping temperatures. A Freeze Warning is in place for areas west of I-35! Wind: W-NW to SW 10-20 mph. Low: 31°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Staying breezy. Wind: W-SW 15-25 mph. High: 59°

Friday: More clouds and feeling better. Highs get closer to average. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 42° High: 65°

