Kansas City area thunderstorms bring much cooler air with lingering showers Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Thunderstorms clear early this morning with lingering rain possible into the afternoon
- Much colder air settles in today with daytime temperatures in the 40s
- Another shot of chilly air over the weekend will keep Easter Sunday near 50°
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder with a chance of scattered rain showers through the afternoon. Can't completely rule out a snowflake. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 48°
Tonight: Clearing sky and dropping temperatures. A Freeze Warning is in place for areas west of I-35! Wind: W-NW to SW 10-20 mph. Low: 31°
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Staying breezy. Wind: W-SW 15-25 mph. High: 59°
Friday: More clouds and feeling better. Highs get closer to average. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 42° High: 65°
