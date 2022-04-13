Kansas City area thunderstorms bring much cooler air with lingering showers Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Thunderstorms clear early this morning with lingering rain possible into the afternoon

Much colder air settles in today with daytime temperatures in the 40s

Another shot of chilly air over the weekend will keep Easter Sunday near 50°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder with a chance of scattered rain showers through the afternoon. Can't completely rule out a snowflake. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 48°

Tonight: Clearing sky and dropping temperatures. A Freeze Warning is in place for areas west of I-35! Wind: W-NW to SW 10-20 mph. Low: 31°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Staying breezy. Wind: W-SW 15-25 mph. High: 59°

Friday: More clouds and feeling better. Highs get closer to average. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 42° High: 65°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

