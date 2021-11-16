Frustrations build during relocation process at Heart Mobile Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents who remain at the Heart Mobile Village on Highway 40 said they would like to see more moving crews as frustration builds over delays.

"I’m not trying to move my elderly mother when it's December, in January in the zero temperatures," Elureka Osaseri, a Heart Mobile Village resident said.

Osaseri began searching for a place to move shortly after learning Jackson County bought the property over the summer to build a new detention center.

She said once she found a potential spot three months ago, she let the team who's helping with the move know about her plans.

"He said 'well, I'm going to send someone out there from the county to check everything out.' They said 'someone would be knocking on your door.' No one ever came and knocked on my door," Osaseri said.

Residents who rent must move out by the end of this month, while homeowners have until the end of Feb. 2022.

"It's going to take a while for us to move we've got two sheds full of junk and a house full of junk," Joy Ufford, another Heart Mobile Village resident said. "It's going to take awhile."

Ufford's search for a three-bedroom, two-bath for her family has not had any success.

"We’ve been looking for a long time, and now they're looking, and we've not come up with anything," Ufford said.

According to Jackson County, as of last week, their team had been in contact with at least 97 out of the 106 known households.

Of those 97 households, 30 have already moved, and additional 22 are currently in the process of moving.

That leaves a remaining 45 households that have not solidified moving plans.

Jackson County said in a statement that its relocation team is available for residents with on-site hours Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Appointments can also be made outside of those times.

The county added that the moving company it is using is experiencing issues with workers calling out sick and other medical issues.

The county has also reached out to the former property owner of the mobile home park to see if they can delay the move for some of the residents.

