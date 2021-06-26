GAGE gymnasts compete in day one of Olympic Trials

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Day one of the women's gymnastic Olympic trials are done and Simone Biles leads the way in first place.

GAGE Center in Blue Springs has two gymnasts competing in St. Louis this weekend.

Kara Eaker is in 7th place, while fellow GAGE gymnast Leanne Wong is in 10th. Wong was in 5th place but she scored low in beam after falling, giving her a low score.

The women have one more chance to move up as they compete Sunday night.

"Whatever happened is in the past. So can't really change that anymore but all I can do is change what I do in the next day. So I am going to use tomorrow (Saturday) to improve as much as I can to build up my confidence again for Sunday," Wong said.

This is the first time both of these women are competing in the Olympic trials. They said the first night was everything they hoped it would be and more.

"The smoke and the walkout and everything, It was a lot bigger than championships normally is and it was just so much fun," Eaker said.

"It was just great to have my teammates and my family here to support us," Wong said.

Finals will take place on Sunday and you can watch that on 41 Action News starting at 7 p.m.