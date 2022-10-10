Watch Now
Gardner-Edgerton board to discuss pronoun, transgender student policies Monday

Rae Daniel
Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 10, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Gardner Edgerton Board of Education will discuss new policies on Monday that include preferred student pronouns and bathroom and locker room policies for transgender students.

Part of the pronoun policies include a guide for counselors and teacher working with students.

If a student wishes to change their pronouns, the policies require teachers to let students know they're making a "big decision."

The teacher will then address the student with their preferred pronouns.

Among the policies for transgender students that will be discussed include what bathrooms and locker rooms they can use.

Transgender students would be required to use the bathroom that conforms with the student's sex at birth. They may also use any unisex facilities.

The policies were discussed at previous meeting on Sept 12, which garnered testimony from dozens of supporters and opponents. A spokesperson with the district said the board expects to vote on the policies in November.

