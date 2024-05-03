Gardner, KS woman holds garage sale for much-needed ADA van

GARDNER, Kan. — Evy Sayavong is getting a jump start on spring cleaning. From purses, to clothes and furniture, she'll be selling some of her items and donated ones in Gardner, Kansas.

"It's kind of just like Happy hunting," Sayavong said.

Savayong was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis in 2019.

According to the CDC, 90% of acute flaccid myelitis cases, or AFM, are found in young children.

"I diagnosed when I was 25, just out of the blue," Sayavong said. "It caused me paralysis from the shoulders down, including paralysis in my lungs and some organs, so I am ventilated which can be very...it can be a lot of work."

Her current mode of transportation is causing more headaches than solutions.

"This door is currently broken," Evy's nurse, Nichole Puckett said. "It literally will come off and we've been stranded a few times and that was awful because her ventilator needs an outlet sometimes, like every few hours."

Funds raised at the garage sale this weekend will go towards getting a new van.

"The important part for getting a new vehicle is being able to safely travel, especially to appointments. And I am a social person, so I like to be out and about, so being home all the time can be a little depressing," Sayavong said. "Also I have two kids, so taking them out with this condition can be difficult if I don't have a reliable vehicle."

Savayong said this new chapter has been an adjustment.

"I was a personal trainer before for like years and I can't do that as much being in my condition," she said.

Despite facing challenges, she's persisting not only for herself, but for her two children.

"I was in a coma for a week-and-a-half when this condition happened and when I woke up, I was just ready to go...I was like, 'what's next?'" Sayavong said. "There's so much to life than just giving up. There's so much more...even if you feel limited."

Savayong also has a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise $70,000 for a new van.

For those interested in going to Savayong's yard sale, it is Saturday May 4 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 825 East 167th Terrace, Gardner, Kansas.