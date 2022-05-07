Watch
Gary Lezak helps shave Kevin Holmes’ head at Shave to Save cancer event

Posted at 10:25 PM, May 06, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 chief meteorologist Gary Lezak was the first to cut KSHB 41 anchor Kevin Holmes’ hair at Shave to Save Friday night.

The event held at the Abbott KC benefits the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Kansas City.

Serving as a place to stay for cancer patients and families during treatment, the American Cancer Society reports in the KC Hope Lodge’s tenure it has served almost 30,000 people.

Although Shave to Save went dormant for a couple of years due to COVID-19 safety precautions, it returned in 2022.

This Friday Night in the Big Town was extra special for Lezak, who has been involved with the event for many years since his own battle with cancer.

Holmes signed up to be a shavee and fundraised leading up to the event. He reported his total raised as $8,639.

Lezak was the first to take clippers to Holmes’ head, but he ended up with a freshly shaved beard, too.

Holmes agreed that he would shave his beard if one person donated $2,000, and a donor made it happen Friday night.

By the end of the evening, the event raised over $247,000.

