Gas prices rise in response to OPEC announcement

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City metro drivers are greeted with rising prices at the pump as they head into the summer season.

The highest national recorded price was set last June for both regular and diesel gas at $5.01 and $5.81 respectfully.

“It’s something that needs to be on the radar for everybody because whether it’s at the pump or at the grocery store, everything is ticking up,” said Missouri resident Jordan Garcia. “Things you may not have paid attention to like eggs and milk and stuff have really increased. If you’re not paying attention to it, you need to.”

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC+, announced a plan last week to cut global crude oil by one million barrels per day. The cuts won’t start for another month.

Americans looking to fill up their car for trips to soccer practice or long drives to work are already feeling the impact.

“I just want to turn right back around because gas prices are getting way too high now,” said driver Montae Nolan. “I’d rather take a bike somewhere I need to go than pay these gas prices.”

Missouri and Kansas residents paid about $3.20 Tuesday at the pump. While this is not close to record highs of 2022, there is still a reason to watch the numbers climb.

“We are still a long way off from reaching those record high numbers that we saw just last June, at least the way things are trending right now,” said AA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “In the near short term, it doesn’t look like we are heading in that direction just yet. Certainly, expect prices to fluctuate as we go on toward the summer months.”

