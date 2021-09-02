Gay history exhibit removed from museum at Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A state senator from Kansas City said he is demanding answers after an exhibit on the gay rights movement in Missouri was removed from the state Capitol.

Democrat Sen. Greg Razer, the only openly gay member of the Missouri Senate, said he was "appalled" when he was told the exhibit, "Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights" had been removed from the Missouri State Museum at the state capitol in Jefferson City.

Connie Patterson, spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, did not immediately reply to questions about why the exhibit was moved and who made the decision.

Uriah Stark, the legislative aide for state Rep. Mitch Boggs, a Republican from La Russell, posted pictures of the exhibit Tuesday on Facebook and questioned why the "taxpayer funded museum is pushing the LGBT agenda in our state capitol?"

The next day, Stark thanked "several of our great elected officials" for having the exhibit removed , specifically mentioning Republican Reps. Ann Kelley, of Lamar, and Brian Seitz, of Branson.

Emails from KSHB 41 on Thursday morning to the offices of Kelley, Seitz, Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which oversees the Missouri State Parks program, about the exhibit's removal had yet to be answered.

The exhibit was installed Friday, Aug. 27, and was scheduled to remain on display through Dec. 26, 2021.

"There is NOTHING controversial about an exhibit that explains how members of the LGBT community fought to end persecution and demand rights as citizens," Razer tweeted on Thursday. "I'm extremely disappointed and angry that @mostateparks may think otherwise."

The Missouri State Museum removed an event posting about the exhibit that had been posted to its Facebook page

The project was established in March 2017 as part of a collaboration involving the University of Missouri-Kansas City, which hosts an online version of the exhibit .

"The exhibit explores the activism of gays and lesbians in the decades before (the) Stonewall (Riots in New York's Greenwich Village) , including Kansas City’s surprisingly pivotal role in helping to launch America’s gay rights movement.

The project was launched after the installation of a marker at Barney Allis Plaza to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the National Planning Conference of Homophile Organizations meeting in February 1966 at the State Hotel near East 12th and Wyandotte streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

It set the stage for the burgeoning gay and lesbian rights movement.

The Gay and Lesbian Archive of Mid-America and Freedom's Frontier National Heritage Area collaborated with UMKC's History Department and Center for Midwestern Studies.

