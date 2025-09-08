General Motors will delay return 2nd shift return at Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — General Motors announced Monday it will delay the return of a 2nd shift at its Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas.

In a statement to KSHB 41 News, a company spokesperson said it is making "strategic production adjustments," citing anticipated slower electric vehicle growth and customer demand.

Significant federal tax incentives for buyers of electric vehicles are set to expire at the end of September, following passage of the Big Beautiful Bill .

Earlier this year , GM anounced Fairfax would begin production of a gas-powered Chevrolet Equinox in combination with production of the Bolt.

A spokesperson said Monday that the plant's ability to shift between internal combustion engines and electric vehicles gives the company manufacturing flexibility.

"As part of that, we made the decision to delay the return of a second shift at Fairfax," the company said.

While the auto company navigates uncertainties in the electric vehicle front, it remains bullish on gas.

"The recent decision to allocate the gas-powered Chevrolet Equinox production to Fairfax beginning in 2027 emphasizes the strong future for the facility," the company said in its Monday statement to KSHB 41.

The decision, announced in June, was part of a $4 billion expansion plan at three GM plants in Orion Township, Michigan, and Spring Hill, Tennessee.

The plant recently produced the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4.

Production of the Malibu stopped in 2024 and the Cadillac XT4 is no longer in the General Motors lineup of vehicles.

Both vehicles have been scrapped from the GM lineup of vehicles.

The plant is a major economic engine for Kansas City, Kansas, and the local economy, employing more than 2,000 workers.

—-

