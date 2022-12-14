Gift of Sole begins distributing sneakers, socks to kids in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 and our Gift of Sole was a massive success, with the station raising more than $100,000 to buy sneakers and socks for kids.

Now we're beginning to give out those sneakers and socks to kids all around the Kansas City area.

KSHB 41 News anchor Kevin Holmes was among those who began to distribute sneakers and pairs of socks to kids Tuesday during the Gift of Sole Sneaker Distribution at Breidenthal Boys and Girls Club in Kansas City, Kansas.

The campaign will distribute more than 1,300 shoes to kids all around the area.

Approximately 120 kids received shoes and a new pair of socks during the distribution.

Many of the kids were excited to receive the sneakers.

The first pair of shoes goes to Nyliah! @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/4OMKm29W00 — Callie Counsellor (@CCounsellor) December 13, 2022

Funding from the sneakers was made possible by Gift of Sole donations made by Kansas Citians earlier this fall .

This was the second year KSHB had its Gift of Sole event.

Last year, the effort focused solely on a week of digital giving in which the Kansas City area and its phenomenal residents were able to donate more than $46,000 during our inaugural event.

The year was its first-ever in-person event. It was held at The Abbott in the Crossroads Arts District and featured food, fun, live music and an auction.

