Gilda's Club celebrates Kansas City community members' victories against cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beating cancer deserves to be celebrated.

Gilda's Club did just that Sunday for survivors in Kansas City at the program's National Cancer Survivors Day event.

June 2, 2024, marks the 39th annual National Cancer Survivors Day celebration in Kansas City.

“This is the one day each year that people around the world come together to recognize the cancer survivors in their community, to raise awareness of the challenges these survivors face, and, most importantly, to celebrate life," Gilda's Club said in a news release.

Steve Hentzen celebrated life Sunday and how his own has changed since his cancer diagnosis 14 years ago.

“Fourteen years ago, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and I thought that was the end for me,” Hentzen said. “We promised that we would do something, so this is what we’ve been doing ever since.”

Hentzen and a friend, who was going through prostate cancer at the same time, started the Prostate Network in Kansas City.

Now, every National Cancer Survivors Day, Hentzen celebrates his survival and the victories of other cancer survivors while raising awareness of the resources available for those impacted by cancer.

“It was just priceless what they did; you can’t do this stuff alone,” Hentzen said.

Gilda’s Club offers various support services to cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones. The organization wants anyone who has beaten the battle against cancer or is currently fighting to know the club is here to help.

—