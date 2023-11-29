Gingerbread house competition in KCMO raises money to help kids who experienced trauma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of pastry chefs are bettering the lives of children they may never meet this holiday season.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Elyse Schoenig

The annual Holidays in Crestwood event auctions off gingerbread houses done by the chefs to raise money for the Child Protection Center (CPC). 100% of bids go to the CPC.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based nonprofit facilitates interviews with children who were the victim of a crime or witnessed a crime.

Its facility is rigged with recording equipment so children only have to relive the traumatic experience once, and prosecutors can use the recordings throughout the legal proceedings.

“Every child that hits our door has experienced some kind of significant trauma,” said Lisa Mizell, CPC CEO and president. “Whether they’ve witnessed someone they love be murdered, or they’ve been hurt themselves, or they’ve been sexually abused, and the family is also experiencing that trauma.”

Mizell said contributions from the Holidays in Crestwood event can help them change lives.

“Having something like this that helps us raise money to keep our doors open and serve the families that we serve is an important community service,” she said.

Dan Woodland is used to baking sweet treats for special occasions as owner of Woodland Custom Cookies. This year, he’s moonlighting as a gingerbread house extraordinaire, a Barbie Dream House version.

“I think it’s really important that we help other people that can benefit. Sometimes we take for granted what we have,” Woodland said. “It’s always important, I think, to set an example for my kids and people around me that we can always help.”

You can head to any of the Crestwood Shops in Brookside right now until Sunday to bid on the gingerbread houses. Ten percent of sales at any of the Crestwood shops this Thursday through Saturday will also go to the CPC.