Give Joy campaign seeks donations to bring Christmas cheer to kids in foster care system

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Ahead of the holiday season, FosterAdopt Connect, a KC-area organization, is gearing up for its 20th annual Give Joy campaign.

This initiative aims to provide Christmas gifts and bring joy to children in foster care, ensuring them the magic of the holiday season.

“We've been doing this program for probably about 20 years," said Kelly Cain, director of volunteer engagement. "It's a huge impact on our community. The resource families that these kiddos are placed with, they really, really appreciate this help and assistance during the holidays."

FosterAdopt Connect, known for its impactful work in supporting foster families and children who have been neglected or abused, has been a pillar of the community for years. Its Give Joy campaign in particular has become a cherished tradition, making a difference in the lives of countless children.

“It's incredibly special. The families are so incredibly appreciative to be able to provide those gifts to the children and be able to watch them open those gifts on Christmas morning," Cain said.

With a growing need, the organization is actively seeking donations this holiday season to ensure that every child in the foster care system receives a special gift this Christmas.

“Every year, our numbers grow," Cain said. "Every single year, we are growing by at least 100 kids. So the community always steps up. We always seem to meet that finish line, but we always run right up to it, making sure that we are getting all those kids gifts for the holidays.”

The organization recognizes the power of community support in making a meaningful impact.

If you would like to help out this special cause, you can do so by visiting organization's website. You can also take monetary or gifts to 18600 East 37th Terrace in Independence, Missouri.

