Gladstone appoints councilman to fill vacant seat

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Gladstone City Council appointed Cameron Nave Monday as the city's newest councilmember after a controversial election process.

The seat was vacant for a month.

Nave, a Northland native, will serve until the next scheduled election in April 2026.

The council's decision to appoint Nave comes after it was revealed Molly Marie Gibson, who won the race for the council seat by 38 votes, had not paid her 2024 property taxes. That made her ineligible to hold the office.

She defeated longtime councilmember Bill Garnos. Nave was not on the ballot.

“I’m really excited to provide value for the city of Gladstone as we have a lot of exciting projects happening in 2025,” Nave said.

Gibson highlighted the significance of the April election at Monday's council meeting. Over 1,700 residents voted.

“That vote should mean something,” Gibson said. “The public deserves clarity.”

Nave acknowledged the council's adherence to legal guidelines regarding Gibson’s disqualification.

“They were following legal guidance and were acting in the best interest of the citizens of the city,” said Nave.

Nave plans to bring a voice to the city’s diverse population.

According to Nave, Gladstone’s demographic profile shows 60% of the city is between the ages of 25-65, with about 25% being nonwhite.

"I think having a different perspective on city council will bring some new ideas, some new visions, and hopefully make other people who may have not felt comfortable kind of having their voice heard, more comfortable with stepping up, and sending that email, attending a city council meeting, or even getting involved on a board of commission,” said Nave.

In addition to his focus on diversity, Nave plans to also focus on the city's infrastructure improvements and business recruitment.

Nave said he is unsure if he will run for the council seat in the next election.

