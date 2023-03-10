Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Gladstone police locate body in wooded area

Wooded Area Search.jpg
Dale Messing/KSHB
Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching a wooded area Friday, March 10, 2023 near NW Englewood and North Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri.
Wooded Area Search.jpg
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 15:23:46-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gladstone police are investigating a wooded area near Northwest Englewood Road and North Broadway.

Near the water, authorities recovered what appears to be a body. It was placed into an orange bag on the shoreline.

No word on the identity at this time.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is assisting in the investigation due to the department's proximity to its shared border with Gladstone.

"We do not anticipate any further information being released today," Gladstone Capt. Karl Burris said in a statement.

KSHB 41 is on the scene. This story will be updated as details are available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.