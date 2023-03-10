Gladstone police locate body in wooded area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gladstone police are investigating a wooded area near Northwest Englewood Road and North Broadway.

Near the water, authorities recovered what appears to be a body. It was placed into an orange bag on the shoreline.

No word on the identity at this time.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is assisting in the investigation due to the department's proximity to its shared border with Gladstone.

"We do not anticipate any further information being released today," Gladstone Capt. Karl Burris said in a statement.

KSHB 41 is on the scene. This story will be updated as details are available.

—