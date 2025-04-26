Gladstone record fair hits all right notes with music lovers

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Vinyl enthusiasts and music lovers gathered this weekend for the Gladstone Vinyl Fair, a lively celebration of all things musical that proved there’s still magic in physical formats.

From vinyl records, CD's, and cassette tapes, attendees were on the hunt for new sounds and nostalgic treasures.

Al Miller James Teeter, Owner and host of Blacklite & Absinthe records

“Here’s some tapes!” exclaimed James Teeter, owner and host of Blacklite & Absinthe Records, as he welcomed visitors to the event. “This might be the event where you find something that inspires you, heals you, or is just cool enough to show your friends!”

Shoppers like Jena Campbell were all smiles as they flipped through the stacks.

“This one’s a good one," Campbell said. "This one is only $5!" she said, showcasing a record she was excited to score.

Al Miller Jena Campbell, shopper

With digital streaming dominating the music scene, many visitors expressed a longing for tangible items that they can hold onto.

“I feel like everything is on our phones these days,” Campbell said. “Nothing is ever tangible. This stuff is not going to disappear with a touch of a dime!”

Teeter chimed in with the perks of physical music.

“The other thing you don’t get with digital content? Posters, stickers, extra CDs, and fun prize entries!” he said.

And it wasn’t just records that caught his customer's attention. Jena couldn’t believe her eyes when she stumbled upon a unique record book.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, that’s really cool!” she exclaimed, beaming with excitement.

Beyond the merchandise, the fair celebrated the joyous spirit of music.

“Music is life,” Teeter declared. “It turns dull moments into great moments and brings out every emotion you can experience. It helps us understand what life is really about.”

Al Miller Gladstone Record Fair

In a nod to community spirit, Teeter highlighted the importance of bringing events like this to the Gladstone area.

“I felt that it’s time this area deserves something that comes to them instead of making them travel,” he said, reinforcing the idea that music should be easily accessible and fun for everyone.

The Gladstone Vinyl Fair proved to be more than just a marketplace.

The fair was a festive gathering spot for music fans to connect, share, and groove together. With each record spun and every tape discovered, attendees left with not just music, but also smiles and lasting memories.

The fair runs through Saturday April 26th.