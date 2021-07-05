Watch
Gladstone requests mutual aid from KCMO for early morning house fire

No injuries reported
Matt Reeb/KSHB
No one was injured in a fire on Buttonwood Tree Lane in Gladstone, Missouri, on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 10:10:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gladstone firefighters, along with crews from Kansas City, Missouri, were called to a house fire on Buttonwood Tree Lane early Monday morning.

Gladstone crews were initially called to 5608 NW Buttonwood Tree Lane just before 7:20 a.m.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, Gladstone requested mutual aid from Kansas City to help with the fire.

Crews backed out of the home early on and began a defensive fight.

After more water was poured on the flames, crews went back inside to extinguish the blaze.

Initial investigation indicates the fire may have started in the garage area.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.

