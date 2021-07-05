Gladstone requests mutual aid from KCMO for early morning house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gladstone firefighters, along with crews from Kansas City, Missouri, were called to a house fire on Buttonwood Tree Lane early Monday morning.

Gladstone crews were initially called to 5608 NW Buttonwood Tree Lane just before 7:20 a.m.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, Gladstone requested mutual aid from Kansas City to help with the fire.

Crews backed out of the home early on and began a defensive fight.

After more water was poured on the flames, crews went back inside to extinguish the blaze.

Initial investigation indicates the fire may have started in the garage area.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.

