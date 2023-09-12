Watch Now
Gladys Knight to perform in November at Kauffman Center

Derek Blanks via the Kauffman Center
"The Empress of Soul" is coming to Kansas City. The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday that Gladys Knight is set to perform at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19.
Posted at 9:38 AM, Sep 12, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — "The Empress of Soul" is coming to Kansas City.

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday that Gladys Knight is set to perform at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19.

Knight, who wowed in a TV singing appearance at age 8 and later became a breakout star with The Pips, has a dizzying array of hits, including “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”

She also performed on “That’s What Friends Are For” with Elton John, Dionne Warwick and Stevie Wonder.

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday that Gladys Knight is set to perform at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19.

