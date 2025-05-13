Global Classmates program to connect Central Middle School students with international peers

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

Students at Central Middle School in Kansas City, Kansas, will soon connect with students across the globe through a program called Global Classmates.

In Dr. Ray Niboro’s class, solving math problems and life problems happen simultaneously.

“People think mathematics is just memorization,” Niboro said. “It’s beyond that. Be able to analyze.”

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Dr. Ray Niboro, math teacher at Central Middle School for 20 years

His lesson plans go beyond what’s written on the board.

“How does the lesson plan apply to other countries, especially the most underprivileged?” Niboro asked his students Tuesday morning.

That answer’s not numerical.

He’s found it through a program called Global Classmates, which was created in 2019 through Unbound, an international nonprofit that aims to end poverty.

The program connects classrooms with a student located in Africa, Asia or Latin America.

Each global classmate receives a financial sponsorship, which usually comes from donors, so schools incur little to no costs.

Once the class and sponsored student are connected, they get to know each other through letters, photos and activities.

Unbound Example of a letter written in a Global Classmates exchange.

“I said, ‘Oh yeah, something exciting to me,’ since I have a very multicultural background. I said, 'I will do that,'" Niboro said.

Niboro is originally from Nigeria, but he has taught in the United States for 50 years.

“Every kid is different,” Niboro said. “Every classroom is different. Every year is different.”

He is one of two teachers helping implement the program at Central Middle School, which is the first public school in Kansas to participate.

“The most exciting thing to me is being able to bring this program to a wider audience, to a more diverse community,” said Brent Graham, the school partnership coordinator for Unbound, which is headquartered in KCK. "We work around the world; 17 different countries. So many different communities, so many different cultures, so many different viewpoints and ways of life."

Chris Morrison/KSHB 41 Brent Graham, School Partnership Coordinator for Unbound

The overall aim of the Global Classmates program is to teach life skills, like kindness, empathy and critical thinking.

“That can build into problem solving, as well as understanding that the more they become aware of a problem, the more they feel called to act on solving it,” Graham said.

Central is still in the early stages of the program.

Classes won’t begin letter writing until the fall, but the life lessons have already begun.

“Understanding not only the immediate environment, but extending that understanding to other countries,” Niboro said. “Once they begin to understand this, it adds to their behavior as well.”

Whether it’s math or real life, his solution is the same.

“The more information you have, the better,” Niboro said.

To learn more about Unbound’s school partnerships and Global Classmates, click here.

