Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Goat 'alive and well' after bridge rescue Monday

KC Pet Project optimistic animal will be reunited with original family
A Kansas City, Missouri, resident shot video Monday of a goat stuck on a bridge.
happygoat.png
Posted at 11:03 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 12:37:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A goat is "alive and well" after an afternoon trapped on the ledge of a bridge near Swope Park in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the KC Pet Project.

The KC Pet Project cared for the goat after its rescue. A spokesperson said it did not break any bones, and the goat received fluids and was monitored overnight.

image002.jpg

During his hours on the ledge, the goat captured the heart of the city.

goatstuck4png

Many were anxiously awaiting updates on his status, which Tuesday morning was a “little cranky after his dramatic day yesterday," per KC Pet Project.

In mid-March, the goat came to KC Pet Project as a stray. The agency then named him "Jeffrey."

Just nine days later, he was adopted. However, he “immediately hopped their fence,” KC Pet Project said.

The news of Monday's goat spotting reached the adopted family as well as the animal’s original family, potentially.

goat.JPG

“Thanks to his media fame, a family who lives a couple hours away reached out to us saying that he looks like their goat that was possibly stolen from their property,” said Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project. “They’re coming to see if it’s him tomorrow, and if so, they plan to reclaim him.”

If “Jeffrey” is the family’s goat, the adopted family said they would be happy to see him be reunited.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone