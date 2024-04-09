Goat 'alive and well' after bridge rescue Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A goat is "alive and well" after an afternoon trapped on the ledge of a bridge near Swope Park in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the KC Pet Project.

The KC Pet Project cared for the goat after its rescue. A spokesperson said it did not break any bones, and the goat received fluids and was monitored overnight.

KC Pet Project

During his hours on the ledge, the goat captured the heart of the city.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41

Many were anxiously awaiting updates on his status, which Tuesday morning was a “little cranky after his dramatic day yesterday," per KC Pet Project.

Something you don't see every day! Just when you think you have done it all in the fire service, you rescue a goat on a bridge. @KCMOFireDept pic.twitter.com/0vhcnCQ5mF — KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) April 9, 2024

In mid-March, the goat came to KC Pet Project as a stray. The agency then named him "Jeffrey."

Just nine days later, he was adopted. However, he “immediately hopped their fence,” KC Pet Project said.

The news of Monday's goat spotting reached the adopted family as well as the animal’s original family, potentially.

KC Pet Project

“Thanks to his media fame, a family who lives a couple hours away reached out to us saying that he looks like their goat that was possibly stolen from their property,” said Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project. “They’re coming to see if it’s him tomorrow, and if so, they plan to reclaim him.”

If “Jeffrey” is the family’s goat, the adopted family said they would be happy to see him be reunited.

—