Goats, sheep being used to control invasive plants along with Kansas City’s Riverfront Heritage Trail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several dozen goats and sheep are performing important beautification work this month along the Riverfront Heritage Trail.

Port KC said it expects 40 goats and 20 sheep from Goats on the Go KC South “to help clear invasive weeds” along the trail.

Rather than spraying chemicals to control the unwanted vegetation, the livestock will munch away the invasive plants in a three-phase process over approximately three acres during the coming weeks on a stretch of trail between the ASB and Town of Kansas bridges.

The decision to use goats and sheep was made because people and pets frequent the area, and using chemicals would risk exposure and possibly leak into the Missouri River.

“We are grateful to partner with Port KC on an eco-friendly project to remove weeds and overgrowth for our residents and visitors walking the trail,” Santos Ramirez, the director of operations for the Downtown and River Market CID districts, said in a statement. “Goats on the Go takes away the stress of tackling overgrowth. It keeps our employees safe from poison ivy and chemicals. And who doesn’t like to see goats and sheep grazing after a long day of work?”

The goats have been on site munching away since June 24 and Goats on the Go plans to host a public meet-and-greet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 1 “to learn more about the goats and sheep and their environmentally friendly use for the park and the trail.”

The project will cost around $3,000 with Port KC, the Downtown and River Market CID and Goats on the Go sharing the cost. The CID will provide water for the animals.

