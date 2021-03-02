GoFundMe started for 3-year-old boy killed in Blue Springs fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A GoFundMe was started for a 3-year-old boy who died Friday in a Blue Springs apartment complex fire .

Family confirmed to 41 Action News that Dean Lancester was inside when the fire broke out.

Central Jackson County Fire Protection fire crews responded Friday monring to the fire at Northwest 3rd Street and Northwest Vesper Street.

Though the fire was out in 15 minutes, crews still found baby Dean inside.

"My baby cousin Dean passed away Friday morning on Feb. 26, in a fire in Blue Springs," the GoFundMe post said. "He was 3 years old. The 3 year old has a 9-year-old brother. They have lost everything including clothes, bedding, food and etc! They need everything. We are taking donations for this this tragic event that happened and also they’re needing help with funeral expenses."

The fire still is under investigation by state fire marshals.