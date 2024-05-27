'Going the Distance for Brain Injury' race takes strides for awareness at Loose Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Monday marks the brain injury association’s 37th Memorial Day run. It’s called the “Going the Distance for Brain Injury'' race. It’s held at Loose Park each year. Nearly 1,000 people joined to support the Brain Injury Association, or BIAKS-GKC.

The purpose behind the run is to raise awareness about brain injuries and help the brain injury association support those who are experiencing it.

The Brain Injury Association says nearly 21,000 individuals are impacted annually by brain injuries in the region.

Ralph Yarl is this year’s honoree, and the BIAKS-GKC's says the run and its honoree reflect hope, uniting the community in solidarity and support for survivors like Yarl.