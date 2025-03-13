Golden friendships and basketball, Iowa State fans enjoy Big 12 tournament experience

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Iowa State basketball fans are know for traveling well to support their teams, and no more so than their trips each March to watch the Cyclones in the Big 12 basketball tournaments.

Four golden friends — Joan Aten, Janet Argis, Mary Lou Schau and Linda Baker are wearing T-shirts this year with "70 for Cy" on the front.

Mary Lou thought of the idea, based on the movie, "80 for Brady".

"We get a lot of attention," Aten told KSHB 41.

The four offered a laugh at the message on their shirts, but turn serious when it comes to Iowa State basketball.

"They call this "Hilton South" for a reason," Aten said. Hilton is our coliseum for basketball. "We get such a great turnout from people from Iowa and other places around the country coming to this tournament that it’s really tough for the other teams to play."

Iowa State beat Cincinnati Wednesday afternoon in its first game in this years Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament.

Taking advantage of their time together, the "70 for Cy" crew indulged in the fan experience at the T-Mobile Center, watched a few extra games, and maybe hit a bar or two.

"It’s just fun walking through the crowd," Mary Lou Schau said. "We see people that we knew years ago. Like childhood friends and cousins. It's just a great camaraderie when you come here, I think.”

The ladies say Kansas City feels like a big, small town, similar to the town they grew up in.

Their yearly tradition is building friendships they never knew were possible.

"For me, since I am the oldest one, getting to know these youngsters on a different level, because they were always kind of in the way when they were kids," Baker laughed. "And now, they’re nice ladies to hang out with!"

Kansas City has grown into a sport lovers paradise. For these Iowa State fans, and others alike, it's a home away from home.

"It’s just fun to get together," Argis said. "We don’t do it very often So when we do, we have to live it up a little bit."

Iowa State plays BYU on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

