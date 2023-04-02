Air Force veteran #StillServing through work with Valor Ranch

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Dewayne Knott says service was ingrained in him during his 38 years in the United States Air Force.

“Just because you’re not in the service anymore does not mean you don’t continue to serve because that’s what you’ve done,” Knott said.

Recently, the retired lieutenant colonel joined the board of directors for Valor Ranch, a new nonprofit in Smithville, Missouri, that will help homeless veterans.

The goal is to offer veterans transitional housing, teach them job skills and help them reintegrate into civilian life. Board members also hope to incorporate an equine therapy program at the ranch.

“We strive to restore the self-worth and dignity of homeless veterans,” said Debbie Childress, who founded the nonprofit.

Childress and Knott have pinpointed 30 acres of land outside Smithville they hope to establish the ranch, but they’re still raising funds to buy the property and build the program.

“There was a job to be done and we did it,” Knott said. “All throughout my career, dedication everywhere.”

Part of the reason Knott remains dedicated is because he’s dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder since returning from a tour in Iraq.

“Serving doesn’t stop, and it’s what we all should strive for,” he said.

Valor Ranch will host a golf tournament fundraiser April 28 at Tiffany Greens Golf Club in Kansas City, Missouri, and a 5K run June 10 at the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

To register for either event or make a monetary donation, visit the organization’s website.

#StillServing

Veterans of Foreign Wars, a national organization headquartered in Kansas City, launched a campaign highlighting veterans in 2020 using the social media hashtag #StillServing.

Knott is one of the many veterans who continues to make a difference in the community.

—