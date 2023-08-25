Boutique in Overland Park offers single moms free shopping spree once a month

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A local nonprofit organization offers single moms in the Kansas City area a free shopping spree once a month.

Through generous donations from the community, Clothed with Dignity in Overland Park helps nearly 200 single moms each month. Rachel Segobia, executive director of Single Moms KC, said it’s important to support the single mothers in the community.

"So often our moms are pouring their time and resources into their children; their children are so often the priority, and they might forget about themselves, Segobia said. "Clothed with Dignity is an opportunity to focus on themselves."

The initiative for the boutique shop started three years ago, after leaders of the organization saw the need for support for single mothers. Every month, single mothers can come in and choose from a variety of clothing, accessories and shoes, ranging in all colors and sizes. Segobia said the boutique serves more than just a clothing shop; it’s an opportunity for these mothers to feel supported through meetings with other single mothers and volunteers.

"We all need our tribe, we need our people to help us raise our kids, and to cover for us for when something comes up or to be there for us for when something is hard," Segobia said.

For many, like Aliuwa Onuke, a single mother and member of the organization, the boutique is a place where they feel welcomed, safe and loved.

"Single Moms KC has actually been an answer to prayers for me," Onuke said. "I remember when I came across it; it was just one of those nights. I was just putting my daughter to bed, and I was just feeling incredibly lonely and in a really dark place, and I said, 'I really need to talk to someone who gets this experience.'"

After connecting with other moms who have gone through similar experiences, Onuke said she has found joy in knowing that she is not alone.

"It makes me feel seen. It makes me feel loved. It makes me feel important, and it makes me feel as though I matter," Onuke said.

People looking to participate must sign up online before participating in the no-cost shopping spree.

