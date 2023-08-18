KCK laundromat provides free laundry day for community once a month

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — For many people in the Kansas City, Kansas, area, having clean clothes can be a luxury.

Leah's Laundromat on Quindaro Boulevard has made it their mission to provide people in the community access to clean garments.

“I’ve always been the kind of person that wanted to do whatever I can do to help others," said Leah McPherson, owner of Leah's.

Every third Monday of the month, from 3 to 6 p.m., the laundromat holds a free community laundry day.

Since launching this new initiative in her laundromat, McPherson said she has seen the need.

“It’s amazing. The first day that we did it, we were like, 'Wow.' I mean, we were packed," McPherson said.

The idea for the free laundry service was presented to McPherson by Kimberly Weaver, health equity team leader for the Communities Organizing to Promote Equity (C.O.P.E) organization.

Without a doubt, McPherson, who has always been an advocate of giving back to her community, said yes.

Through sponsors like C.O.P.E, a grant-funded organization in Kansas, more people can now have access to a washer and dryer.

Weaver said it's great to see their idea come to fruition.

"To see the community members coming in and helping each other do the laundry, I couldn’t have more joy about it,” Weaver said.

Leah's Laundromat on the Q, located at 1920 Quindaro Boulevard in KCK, opened its doors over two years ago.

It has served thousands of people in the area, like Melvin and Carol Thomas, who live just a few steps away and have been washing their clothes there since they opened.

What keeps bringing them back, they said, is the family-friendly customer service.

“I might come in here with an attitude, but hey, when I see that 'hi, hey,' you know that just turns a smile on your face," Carol Thomas said. "So, I know if it do it for me, it do it for a lot of other people."

After operating the free service for a year now, McPherson will soon expand the service to two days a month.

You can find more information about upcoming activities and new dates on their Facebook page.

