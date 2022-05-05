Shawnee Mission teacher surprised with hundreds of cookies for Teacher Appreciation Week

LEAWOOD, Kan. — A first grade teacher in the Shawnee Mission School District got a fun surprise on Thursday morning as she won a local contest for Teacher Appreciation Week.

KCookie Company asked their Instagram followers to nominate teachers in the area that they think are deserving of some extra love.

Owner Christina Jokerst said she had more than 200 submissions.

"It's a difficult job. You don't always get the thanks and appreciation you need or deserve," she said. "More than cookies or flowers or anything else, we wanted her to get some recognition."

That recognition went to Julia Sieck, a first grade teacher at Brookwood Elementary School. Her sister, who lives in London, wrote a three page letter about Sieck and her dedication to the education system.

A Shawnee Mission School District teacher got a *sweet* surprise this morning! KCookie Company asked their Instagram followers to nominate a teacher that has gone above for their students. Julia Sieck got 200+ cookies & flowers from @HyVee @theSMSD @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/kyi3xejrge — Jordan Betts (@JordanBettsTV) May 5, 2022

The cookie company gave hundreds of cookies to Sieck to share with the staff. Hy-Vee also donated flowers.

"Teachers work so hard. We put in a lot of time, effort and energy even resources," Sieck said. "A little week out of the year to appreciate us just means so much to everybody."

