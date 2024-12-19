Good news for holiday travelers; gas prices remain low in Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the holiday season among us, travelers are gearing up to hit the roads and this year, and there’s a bonus: gas prices in both Missouri and Kansas are at their lowest in recent years.

“It's a lot better than it used to be," said Al Ruffmin. "I must say, it's a lot better than used to be a couple years ago, you know, but nothing like this. But hey, I'm grateful for it.”

According to AAA, the national average is just a bit above three dollars. In Missouri the average gas price is currently at $2.74, while in Kansas it currently stands at $2.68.

“It's just been up and down, so I don't know how people, you know, survive with all these gas prices. Prices everywhere, it's just crazy," said Sheila Holkins.

Experts say gas prices are down due to a combination of factors like increased oil production, slower global demand and lower crude oil prices.

“Well, that's good. At least it'll save some money for parents and families, because I bet they'll be spending a lot on their kids, too. So traveling, gifts, food, family coming over, that takes a lot, too," said Hopkins.

A relief for many drivers who saw prices spike in recent years.

I think last year I spent almost $8,000 on gas," said Andrew Montaldi.

Montaldi said he spends most of his time driving and the lower gas prices helps.

"I think this year if we can keep the prices down, I'll maybe cut that in half," said Montaldi.

If you are traveling by car, websites like GasBuddy can help you find the best deals in areas you're driving around.

