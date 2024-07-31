Good People Cafe temporarily closes to reevaluate business model

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers portions of eastern Jackson County, including areas like Blue Springs and Independence. If you have a story idea to share, send an email to Claire at claire.bradshaw@kshb.com.

In May, KSHB 41 News shared the excitement of the Good People Cafe's opening.

The cafe sported full tables, eager staff and new friendships. It was intended to be not only a place for people with disabilities to seek employment but a community hub for Grain Valley.

However, the inside was dark and empty this week as signs adorned the windows telling customers the restaurant was temporarily closed.

“In the last two, three weeks of being on the edge, some things have happened. Some critical illnesses with key staff that kind of got us into a stumbling block, and lost a couple of staff this past week. It just forced us right now to close and reevaluate,” said Pastor Mike Cassidy, of Faith United Methodist Church.

Cassidy said he knew the restaurant business would be tough when starting this dream.

But neither Cassidy nor board member Kris Stevens realized how much money it would take to stay open, noting being a grant-funded nonprofit created new obstacles to the business model.

Stevens’ daughter normally works the cafe's cash register at the cafe. She said this was an opportunity she had been wanting for her daughter for a while.

“We go to work for a paycheck, but we also get a lot of other things from a job — value, self-worth and the feeling of belonging," Stevens said. "Those are a lot of things that I think people don't realize come with working. Those are all things that a lot of this community (people with disabilities) is missing out on.”

Stevens said on top of trying to fundraise $75,000 to reopen, the cafe is looking for corporate sponsors who believe in its mission.

As for Liv, her daughter, she just wants to get back to work and see her friends.

“This place is made for people like me,” she said.

Cassidy said Good People Cafe will likely be closed for another week as the cafe works to meet its funding goal, which is about 40% complete.

Upcoming changes include bringing in new management to fill the open spot and dinner replacing the breakfast menu; Cassidy said the breakfast crowd is not sustainable.

If you want to help the Good People Cafe, monetary donations can be made here. There is also a planned fundraiser at Chicken N Pickle.

