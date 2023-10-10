Good People Cafe to open in Grain Valley, will hire people with disabilities

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Faith United Methodist Church in Grain Valley, Mo. is opening new doors for people living with disabilities.

That includes 33-year-old Michelle Chrisman, a woman who loves serving others.

Michelle, who lives with Down syndrome, is all smiles about her new job at the Good People Café.

“Take orders and write menus,” said Chrisman.” Be a hostess, wait tables, help people, service people.”

The former Mid Continent Public Library in Grain Valley will soon be a place for Michelle and others living with disabilities to work.

The job in the Good People Cafe is something her mom said Michelle waited years to do.

“They don't always get the respect that you would like them to have," Diane Knowlton, Michelle's mother, said. "The fact that we are going to provide this place where they can come and have a job and make some money and know that they doing something for someone else and not being done for."

When Michelle was a young girl, Diane created Friendship Club so her daughter could meet others like her.

Friendship Club is now working with Pastor Mike Cassidy of Faith United Methodist Church to hire and employ members of our community who are living with a disability.

“It’s a real need for employment opportunities for people with disabilities, especially those first jobs and getting those extra skills and training,” said Pastor Cassidy.

Pastor Cassidy says it’s important to to create an inclusive and accessible space for all.

“There’s a lot of good people out there that sometimes we don't see, sometimes we don't get to meet a lot of times, don't get the employment opportunities,” said Cassidy.

Opportunities like working the front desk, serving others and making meals, jobs which Diane says will open new doors for families like hers.

“I hope people come from all over to come to this cafe and let people serve them and love on them because they have so much love to give,” said Knowlton.

—