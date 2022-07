KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A good Samaritan risked their life to rescue a woman from the Kansas River Bridge after her car went into the water on Thursday.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the rescue happened around 9:30 a.m.

Officers responding to the incident found the woman who was distraught.

She told police that a bystander had helped her get out of the river.

The woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

—