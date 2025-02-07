'Good things happen in threes': Chiefs fans embrace power of three before Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are one step closer to making history as they try to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

As the excitement builds, Chiefs Kingdom is celebrating the magic of three in their own lives, proving that good things really do come in threes.

All season long, the number three could be seen everywhere in Kansas City.

"I always say good things happen in threes," said Annette Johnson.

Johnson knows what the number means, not only the team, but also for the city.

“Funny, my birthday is July 3rd, she said. "So three has always been my favorite number."

But that's not everything associated with the number three for lots of Chiefs fans.

I asked fans to send me how they relate to the number and found out three and Chiefs fans go hand-in-hand.

It's been three years since Marie Moley opened her business, Ten Mile Creek Co.

It's also the number of years Adventure Academy Daycare has been operating.

Three is the age of Johnathan Fairchild's daughter.

Ashley Kobe's son, who's been learning to love Arrowhead, also is three-years-old.

Three also is the number of years since Daniel Oosterlinck got married.

Johnson knows how the number three relates to the Chiefs.

"Mahomes had his third child, Andy Reid had his 300 wins, so I feel like it’s time for this three-peat.”

And that's exactly what Chiefs fans are rooting for this Sunday.

“I don't even know what I would do," Johnson said. "I mean, it's just it would solidify, I mean, it would make people hate us more, which is just fine. But I mean, I think it just would prove something to the world."

