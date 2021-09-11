Gov. Laura Kelly proclaims September 11 as 'Service and Remembrance Day'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11 by proclaiming September 11 as Service and Remembrance Day in Kansas.

The announcement came as Saturday marked 20 years since the attack on the World Trade Centers, the Pentagon and an empty field in Pennsylvania.

“Today marks the 20th anniversary of this horrific tragedy that took the lives of so many of our fellow countrymen and women, including many first responders who gave everything to help others,” Kelly said in a press release. “Let’s honor all of those who lost their lives on this infamous day – and thank our country’s police officers, firefighters, EMTs, members of the United States Military, and all other emergency service workers who continue dedicating their lives to protecting and serving the people of our communities.”

The proclamation encourages people to participate in community service and to observe the day with ceremonies and activities.

This includes remembrance services to honor the victims who died in the attacks.

