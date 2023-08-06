Gov. Parson actives Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan in response to recent severe weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In response to recent severe weather that has battered communities across Missouri since July 29, Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Saturday to activate the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan.

The executive order declares a State of Emergency in Missouri, stating that the State Emergency Management Agency advised Parson that recent severe storm systems have caused or will potentially cause damage and interruptions of public services.

Today, we signed Executive Order 23-08, activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan in response to severe weather and flooding that has been impacting the state beginning on July 29.https://t.co/V3W66WpRWg pic.twitter.com/jElzeEt6WO — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) August 6, 2023

The executive order comes just one day after two EF-0 tornadoes were reported in Saline and Ray counties Friday night.

Severe weather including tornadoes, straight-line winds, large hail, heavy rains, flood and flash flooding since July 29 has the potential to "create a condition of distress and hazard to the safety, welfare and property of the people of the State of Missouri," giving the governor reason to activate the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, according to the executive order.

The plan will provide resources to jurisdictions across the state as needed.

The executive order will end on Sept. 5, 2023, unless it is extended.

