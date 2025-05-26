Governor Kehoe to hold press conference announcing details regarding a special session

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe announced in a news release that he will hold a press conference Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. to announce details regarding a special session.

The press conference will be held at the Missouri State Capitol at 10:00 a.m.

Governor Kehoe hinted back on May 16th that he was considering a special session after the legislature failed to reach an agreement on a funding package for the Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs. That effort cleared the Missouri House, but senators did not vote on the bill before closing their side of the session.

The press conference will also be livestreamed on Governor Kehoe's Facebook and X pages.

KSHB 41 will attend the press conference and bring you the latest news as it happens.