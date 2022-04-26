Grain Valley Schools to hold listening sessions after banning LGBTQ safe space signs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grain Valley Schools alerted parents and community members that they would host "listening sessions" after reaction to the district banning staff from putting up LGBTQ safe place signs.

"We appreciate the comments we have received since communicating the decision to remove safe place cards and stickers from high school classrooms," the district said in an email. "The feedback will help us be better.

The signs in question were intended to let LGBTQ students know they could feel safe approaching a staff member "could feel safe approaching them regarding personal LGBTQ question," the district said previously.

Now, the district will host sessions about the controversy, though the dates and times they will take place was not immediately available.

"In the upcoming weeks, we will host listening sessions for our community stakeholders, so our students, families, and staff have an opportunity for dialogue," the district said. "School board members and the administration will participate. We will use this input to drive the action that will follow so that together we become the school district our community expects."