Grain Valley uses First Fridays to attract people to Main Street, wants to fill empty retail space

This summer, the City of Grain Valley has taken a new approach to attracting business.

It held open houses of available retail space during its First Fridays each month.

Mayor Michael Todd said the city has focused on development at the Interstate 70 interchange, but wants to start growing out of the middle.

"The downtown is pretty much the heart of the town, so we've done a lot of work around the I-70 interchange in getting businesses there; they're starting to fill up," Todd said. "So we want to start concentrating on the downtown because it's the heart of the city and bringing these buildings back up to life."

Todd said to expect some facelifts as well — there is a facade improvement plan in the works.

Storefronts can be redone with matching grant money.

He said with the city population around 17,000 and growing, the small downtown should become more of a destination.

For a year and a half, Scout Coffee has called the corner of Main Street and Walnut Street home.

This is owner Jared Montgomery’s second store — his flagship brews on Blue Springs’ Main Street.

"I just saw a lot of potential here," he said. "It's a growing community. A lot of young families moving out here."

Montgomery is a business owner that has experience making it in eastern Jackson County.

He said, like Todd, that destination spots do the best by drawing people in.

"Most main streets have less traffic. This one's a little different because the main street of Grain Valley goes right through it," Montgomery said. "There's a lot of people looking for that, like a good local coffee shop or a good local brewery, and they'll make the effort to go there. As long as you spread awareness that you exist."

Montgomery added that the city of Grain Valley is easy to work with as a business owner.

He and Todd said restaurants, bar and grills or similar businesses would do well in the open space.

Aug. 1 is Grain Valley’s final First Fridays of the year before its fall fair in September.

From 5:00-8:00 PM, Main Street is closed off to house food trucks, vendors, artists and other activities.

