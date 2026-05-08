Grand Blvd. Pedestrian Bridge opens, connecting Kansas City riverfront to River Market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new Grand Boulevard Pedestrian Bridge officially opened Friday, giving Kansas Citians more ways to get between Kansas City, Missouri’s River Market neighborhood and the city’s riverfront.

The new bridge gives pedestrians and bicyclists a protected route, and runs separately but alongside Grand Boulevard, which allows motorists and the KC Streetcar to access the riverfront.

Kansas City, Missouri A 2025 graphic showing the original proposal for the Grand Boulevard bicycle and pedestrian bridge.

The $62 million KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension is set to open for service on May 18.

“The new Grand Boulevard bridge is a direct investment in how Kansas Citians move through the city safely and comfortably,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “The River Market to the Riverfront connection opens up our waterfront in a way that benefits everyone in the community, whether you're biking, walking or just taking in the view."

Crews broke ground on the roughly $15 million project in May 2025.

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