Grandview Fire Department identifies 19-year-old as victim of deadly fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities on Friday identified the victim of a deadly fire at a Grandview townhome.

Grandview fire crews were called to put out a fire at a townhome around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of 127th Street.

When crews arrived at the residence, they located a person’s body inside and another person needing medical treatment.

The person who died was identified Friday as Daniel Hicks, 19.

The other person remains hospitalized but is expected to recover from their injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

