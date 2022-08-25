Watch Now
One person dead in Grandview Townhome fire

Tim Hellhake/KSHB 41
Posted at 8:17 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 09:52:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a Grandview townhome fire early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the 6000 block of E. 127th Street just after 6 a.m.

Heavy smoke was reported coming from an upstairs windows upon arrival.

Grandview fire chief Ron Graham says firefighters entered and found a male in a bedroom, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was found in the basement, and was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Graham says the townhome where the fire apparently originated is a total loss, the neighboring unit will not be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

