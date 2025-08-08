Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grandview man sentenced to 40 years for role in 3 deaths linked to fentanyl

fentanyl
Copyright 2019 by Getty Images
Drew Angerer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City. New York State Attorney General Eric Scheiderman's office announced Friday that authorities in New York state have made a record drug bust, seizing 33 kilograms of heroin and 2 kilograms of fentanyl. According to the attorney general's office, it is the largest seizure in the 46 year history of New York's Organized Crime Task Force. Twenty-five peopole living in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Arizona and New Jersey have been indicted in connection with the case. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
fentanyl
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a Grandview man to 40 years in prison in connection to his role in three fentanyl deaths in Cass County in 2022.

Tiger Dean Draggoo, 25, was charged by federal prosecutors in 2023 for distributing fentanyl to three teens In 2022. Autopsies of the teens revealed their deaths were attributed to acute fentanyl intoxication.

Draggoo's brother, Colt Justin Draggoo, and five others were also later indicted in the conspiracy.

As part of sentencing, Tiger Draggoo was ordered to pay restitution of $35,937. The court also finalized the forfeiture of more than $146,000 in assets. A money judgment of $611,698 was also imposed.

Draggoo faces 30 years of supervised release after serving his sentence. He may face additional jail time pending any sentences from convictions in state-level charges.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us