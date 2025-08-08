Grandview man sentenced to 40 years for role in 3 deaths linked to fentanyl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge sentenced a Grandview man to 40 years in prison in connection to his role in three fentanyl deaths in Cass County in 2022.

Tiger Dean Draggoo, 25, was charged by federal prosecutors in 2023 for distributing fentanyl to three teens In 2022. Autopsies of the teens revealed their deaths were attributed to acute fentanyl intoxication.

Draggoo's brother, Colt Justin Draggoo, and five others were also later indicted in the conspiracy.

As part of sentencing, Tiger Draggoo was ordered to pay restitution of $35,937. The court also finalized the forfeiture of more than $146,000 in assets. A money judgment of $611,698 was also imposed.

Draggoo faces 30 years of supervised release after serving his sentence. He may face additional jail time pending any sentences from convictions in state-level charges.