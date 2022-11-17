Grandview student wins Drug Enforcement Agency competition for best public service announcement on Fentanyl

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — KSHB 41 News has told you many stories about the illicit use of Fentanyl.

Stories about people who have lost their loved ones to fentanyl, near-fatal overdoses, enforcement efforts and the billboards with the faces of those who lost their battle with the drug.

But this time, we’re letting a teenager talk about how he's joined the fight to keep people away from the drug and away from harm.

“I’m really surprised and really proud of myself,” said Ethan Wood, a 15-year-old student at The Barstow School.

Wood talked to us in his bedroom, which also serves as his studio and production bay.

“I started making music videos of me playing piano,” said Wood. “Through the pandemic, I learned video production. In my community, I want to be a leader, I want to make a difference in the world.”

He made a public service video for the Kansas City Drug Enforcement Agency warning about the dangers of fentanyl use and abuse.

“During the pandemic, it’s hard for teenagers to be isolated," said Andrea Wood, his mother. "Instead of turning to drugs or alcohol or other things, he channeled his alone time into learning video and music production."

The PSA is a part of Steve Murphy’s competition.

A retired DEA agent, he thought he'd seen it all before fentanyl.

“We thought, well there’s nothing worse than meth; well now there’s fentanyl,” Murphy said. “Cliché, but the children are the future. If we don’t do things to help the kids, how do we expect things to get better? We’re seeing things in our country now that we’ve never seen before.”

Wood knew wanted to make a difference.

“I thought that’s just devastating," Wood said. If people knew more about drug abuse in our community then maybe people would make better choices."

Ethan won Murphy’s competition and earned $1,000 for his college fund.

