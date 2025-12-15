'Grateful': Chiefs fans process franchise missing playoffs for the first time since 2014

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. As The Home of the Chiefs, KSHB 41 is dedicated to sharing in-depth coverage surrounding the franchise. Share your story idea with Ryan .

Sunday's crushing defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers ended the Kansas City Chiefs' remarkable playoff streak, marking the first time since 2014 that the team will miss the postseason.

The loss sent shockwaves through Chiefs Kingdom, with fans gathering at Power and Light District struggling to process the end of an era that has defined Kansas City football for nearly a decade.

Will Shaw/KSHB Ethan Gerrond

"It sucks," said Ethan Gerrond, a Chiefs fan who watched the game downtown.

The defeat means the NFL postseason will have a dramatically different look this year, without the Chiefs who have been playoff mainstays since 2015.

"Losing is a very painful thing. And it's not something you want to get used to, it makes you a failure," said Shawn Jeffrey, another fan processing the disappointing outcome.

Will Shaw/KSHB Shawn Jeffrey

The playoff miss marks the end of a remarkable run that began when Barack Obama was president, "12 Years a Slave" won the Academy Award for Best Picture, and Pharrell Williams' "Happy" topped the music charts.

"Some dynasties, they hit a lull," Gerrond said, reflecting on the team's decade of success.

For many fans, the focus now shifts to next season and the hope that quarterback Patrick Mahomes can lead a comeback after tearing his ACL .

Will Shaw/KSHB Kansas City Chiefs fans react to the franchise missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

The team faces questions about protecting their star quarterback and rebuilding key areas.

"You wanna see the offensive line get healthy so you can protect your QB, that's going to be a huge priority in my opinion," Jeffrey said.

Despite the disappointment, some fans are choosing to focus on gratitude for the team's historic success over the past decade.

Will Shaw/KSHB Jarren Houston

"I'm trying to be grateful for what we've had at this point," said Jarren Houston, another Chiefs supporter.

The Chiefs' playoff absence will mark a significant shift for Kansas City, ending a streak that has brought the city multiple championship celebrations and established the team as one of the NFL's premier franchises.

