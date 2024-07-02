Greater Kansas City area included in flood watch through Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has included most of the KSHB 41 viewing area in a flood watch from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Lindsey Anderson said storms should start to develop later this afternoon in far northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri before moving closer to the Kansas City area by the evening hours.

Tuesday night’s storms come after parts of the Kansas City area picked up more than five inches of rain Monday morning, leading to flash flooding in flood-prone areas.

