KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Kansas City goes from high heat to severe thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Happy Tuesday weather bloggers,

Is it May or July?! The active weather is a little unusual for this time of year, although, July tends to be our 3rd wettest month of the year, on average. The stormy weather continues through the 4th of July with rounds of severe weather to monitor. Here's a breakdown on what you can expect.

TODAY

Now - 4 p.m:

Prepare for a very hot & humid day with highs surging into the mid 90s and heat indices to 105-110°. The heat and humidity will act like great fuel for storms once it's triggered by a cold front and that will happen later this afternoon.

4 to 8 p.m:

The severe threat ramps up around 4 p.m. as storms fire along a cold front in northeast Kansas and northern Missouri. Storms may initially start off discrete allowing for all severe weather hazards to develop. That includes hail, strong winds and a tornado. The zone to watch here will along a cold front and convergence area. This will likely be in northern Missouri, near 36 Highway.

8 p.m. to midnight:

Eventually the isolated storms travel south/southeast toward Kansas City with an increased wind threat. These storms may form into a line. More heavy rain expected too which would increase the creek flooding and flash flood concern around the metro.

The severe threat should diminish after 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Lingering storms are possible through the day. Some soaking rain and a few strong storms are possible, most should stay sub-severe. Just more rain would increase the flooding concerns along local streams and creeks.

THURSDAY (4th of July):

Expecting two rounds of storms on the 4th of July! First round in the morning will clear and allow the atmosphere to recover for additional storms to fire late in the evening along a cold front. Still some uncertainy regarding the timing and speed in which the front and storms move through. Continue to check back on the latest on how storms could impact firework watching!

RAIN TOTAL:

Over the next three days, we could pick up an additional 2-5" of rain around the entire area. It's tough to pin-point what parts have the heaviest and when the heaviest will fall. We will bring you specifics when our confidence grows.

